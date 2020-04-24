Valhi (NYSE:VHI) says its shareholders will vote on a proposal to approve a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-8, 1-for-10 or 1-for-12 at the company's annual meeting scheduled for May 28.

Valhi says its controlling stockholder has indicated its intention to have its shares represented at the meeting and to vote in favor of the reverse split proposal.

The announcement comes as the company was notified by the NYSE that it was no longer in compliance with continued listing standards that require an average closing price of at least $1.00/share over a 30 trading-day period.