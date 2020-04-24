First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) prices its public offering of $150M of 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030.

The notes will be issued to the public at 100% of par.

From May 15, 2025 on, the interest rate will reset quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be the then-current three-month term SOFR, plus 509 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.

FFBC intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on April 30, 2020.