Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) denies any wrongdoing in a response to a Texas lawsuit alleging Covid-19-related price gouging.

"Cal-Maine has not exploited this tragic national pandemic for gain," according to the statement, noting that there has been no change to their approach to pricing and "great volatility" has always existed in egg prices.

The co. recommends those interested to review the pricing methodology here.

The increase in prices is "directly related to unprecedented retail demand, which also occurred during the peak Easter season when demand for eggs is typically high," the co. added.