T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) discloses in a filing that its former CEO, John Legere, was resigning from the board "effective immediately, to pursue other options."

He had previously planned to continue throughout his current term, which ends June 4.

He noted he wasn't resigning because of any disagreement with the board or management.

“It has been a privilege and honor to have led T-Mobile as CEO for the past seven and a half years and served on the Board of Directors," Legere says. "And although I will be leaving the Board just a few weeks earlier than planned, be assured that I remain T-Mobile’s No. 1 fan!”