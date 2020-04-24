Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will delay starting mechanical work on a new coker at its Port Arthur, Tex., plant until Q1 2021 to reduce 2020 capital spending and have fewer people onsite to minimize the threat of coronavirus contamination, Bloomberg reports.

The delay may push back the timeline for bringing the new coker online, which Valero said previously would occur sometime in 2022, according to the report.

The $975M project will add a four-drum 55K bbl/day coker, giving the refinery two parallel coker power trains and prevent having to reduce refinery operations when the existing coker is down for turnaround.