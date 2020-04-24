Avis (NASDAQ:CAR) is looking to sell bonds to help it get through the shutdown of the travel industry during the coronavirus crisis, Bloomberg reports, which helped lift the stock +8.9% in today's trade.

The company is negotiating an amendment to existing credit agreements that would enable it to sell as much as $750M of secured bonds, according to the report.

Moody's today downgraded Avis' credit ratings by two notches to B2, or five rungs below investment-grade, citing the company’s weakening liquidity because of the pandemic with added pressure from lower used car prices.