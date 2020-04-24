Poland's PGNiG says Gazprom not following price cut order

  • Poland gas company PGNiG says Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), its biggest supplier, has not cut gas prices despite a court ruling last month that obliged it to do so.
  • An international arbitration court in Stockholm ruled last month that the Russian company must pay PGNiG ~$1.5B in a pricing dispute case and that a gas pricing formula in PGNiG's long-term deal with Gazprom should be changed to take into account natural gas market quotes.
  • PGNiG says it may take up the issue with the European Commission.
