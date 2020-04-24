U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) is set to cut additional blast furnace capacity at Mon Valley Works near Pittsburgh amid depressed demand conditions, and additional supply curtailments are expected at its Gary Works location in Indiana, S&P Global Platts reports.

The company likely will take the Mon Valley No. 1 blast furnace - with an annual rated capacity of 1.09M st - offline by the end of next week, according to the report.

Gary Works' No. 6 blast furnace - with an annual rated capacity of 1.23M st - also is expected to be taken offline, leaving only the No. 14 furnace running at the location.

If the adjustments occur, only three of U.S. Steel's blast furnaces would remain operational - at Mon Valley, Gary and the Granite City works in Illinois.