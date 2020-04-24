FDA approves at-home COVID-19 test: coronavirus briefing

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home COVID-19 test, President Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

Sixty-three tests have been authorized, including several point-of-care tests (that can be conducted at a doctor's office), said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

Vice President Mike Pence points out that as testing increases in the U.S., confirmed cases of coronavirus will also increase.

Still, the country is seeing positive trends on hospitalizations and intubations (people on ventilators), Pence said.

The U.S. has 890,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50,890 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. That amounts to about 35K new cases since yesterday, and about 4K more deaths.

Previously: FDA OKs LabCorp at-home COVID-19 sample collection kit (April 21)