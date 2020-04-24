Sony Pictures (NYSE:SNE) is next with big-name movie delays - this time putting a hold on a few Spider-men.

It is delaying a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home to Nov. 5, 2021, from an original summer date of July 16, 2021. It's working there with Marvel (NYSE:DIS).

And Sony Pictures Animation will push back the animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to Oct. 7, 2022, from April 8, 2022.

Spider-Man: Far from Home grossed $390.5M domestically (and $1.13B worldwide) last summer; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse grossed $375.5M worldwide the year before.