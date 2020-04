Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) says in a filing that it's initiated a cost-saving plan that will include job cuts and furloughs, along with salary cuts.

It initially expects pay cuts and furloughs to be effective through Aug. 31, it says; in mid- to late August it will re-evalute whether to continue them.

The plan will cut annualized cost base by about $300M, it says, and will result in a pretax charge of $55M-$65M (about $40M-$45M in fiscal Q4 2020 and fiscal Q1 2021, with the rest between paid later).