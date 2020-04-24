Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the government is considering taking equity stakes in U.S. energy companies to try to boost the beleaguered oil and gas sector amid the coronavirus crisis.

Mnuchin says he is considering a lending program for the companies that are seeking aid as they cope with plunging oil prices.

"We're looking at a lot of different options and we have not made any conclusions," the Secretary told Bloomberg.

It is not clear if such a program would be housed at the Treasury Department or the Federal Reserve, but "We face a real and present danger of seeing hundreds - if not thousands - of oil producers shuttering," 11 Republican senators warned in a letter this week to Mnuchin and Fed Chairman Powell.

Any effort to use emergency virus funding to help the oil industry would surely draw opposition from Democrats who have warned about steering federal dollars to fossil fuels while other businesses struggle, not to mention some Republicans worried about a slippery slope of government intervention in business.

