Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) says it will extend the closure of its retail banner stores (excepting BuybuyBaby and Harmon Face Values), until May 16, along with associated furloughs.

The company had ordered the stores closed until May 2, but is making the extension "based on the latest guidance from federal, state and local government and health authorities, and in the interest of the health and safety of its customers and associates."

It says it's expanding the number of locations that customer can buy online and pick up in store, or use contactless curbside pickup.

The company has converted about 25% of its stores into regional fulfillment centers to support the "significant" rise in online sales.

That has meant bringing "several hundred associates back from furlough," and hundreds more positions created in e-commerce distribution centers to meet demand; sales in digital channels have grown more than 85% for April-to-date.