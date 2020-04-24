Elon Musk says Texas isn't off the table for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) new "Giga" factory and cybertruck construction - but the futuristic truck will likely be built wherever the new factory lands, regardless of where that is.

In a Twitter thread about Austin and Texas and cybertruck production, Musk responded: "Not saying new Giga will be in Texas, but Cybertruck will be produced there wherever it is, as Fremont is at max capacity."

The company had been scouting locations to build its Model Y crossover for East Coast customers - and asked about updates there, Musk says "Needs to be more than halfway to East Coast."

It turned into a mini-Twitter interview. Asked "You've been exceptionally quiet about Semi and Roadster for a while. Any updates on those?" Musk answers: "Sure, we can probably do an update later this year."