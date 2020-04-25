Proxy firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services recommend shareholders at Boeing (NYSE:BA) vote against key board members in a protest against the company's handling of the 737 MAX debacle.

Glass Lewis recommends voting against Chairman Larry Kellner, a former airline executive who previously oversaw the board's audit committee. ISS recommends a no vote on four longtime board members, including Edmund Giambastiani Jr., a retired Navy admiral who leads a post-crash safety committee.

Longtime Boeing directors Edward Liddy and Mike Zafirovski already stepped down earlier this year.

Boeing's annual meeting is on Monday in a virtual format.