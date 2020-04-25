GDP report expected to rattle investors

JPMorgan forecasts that real GDP fell 9.9% in Q1 on a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

The firm notes the drop would basically equal the weakest quarter on record in the BEA's quarterly data going back to 1947.

"Much of this weakness should be due to a projected 17.3% drop in real consumption during the quarter. We have seen a number of signs that spending fell sharply late in the quarter due the spread of COVID-19 and we also expect large declines in spending for some types of services for which there have not been related source reports released yet," warns JP's economic research team.

"We also expect large declines to be reported for nonresidential structures investment (-10.6% saar) and equipment spending (-16.5% saar) in 1Q. Some of this weakness could be related to the spread of COVID-19 but we also see signs of weakness in these types of investment earlier in the quarter."

The Q1 GDP report will drop next Wednesday to be followed by revisions.