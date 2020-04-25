Now it's Miami - COVID-19 cases woefully underreported

A University of Miami study finds about 6% of Miami-Dade residents have antibodies suggesting past infection by the coronavirus. That means 165K cases vs. the official count of roughly 10.6K cases.

The pinprick blood test was conducted on about 1.4K randomly selected residents, and roughly half of those who tested positive reported no symptoms in the 14-17 days prior.

Statisticians are surely having a field day pointing to flaws in the test design, but results are rolling in from all over the country and the globe at this point, and they all say that COVID-19 infection is far more widespread than had been thought.

What's past is past, but the data may be important for policy decisions going forward.

