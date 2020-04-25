Boeing (NYSE:BA) confirms that it ended agreements for joint ventures with Brazil's Embraer after a deadline passed.

"It is deeply disappointing. But we have reached a point where continued negotiation within the framework of the MTA is not going to resolve the outstanding issues," reads a statement from a Boeing exec.

The main sticking point of getting a deal done is pretty simple: Embraer's market value has crashed to less than $1.1B or about 25% of what Boeing had been previously ready to pay for the company's commercial-plane operations alone.