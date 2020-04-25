Don't be surprised if the hot streak for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) continues after shares ran up a +40% gain over the last week.

The plant-based food producer is gaining attention as more meat plants shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

"The market’s taking that as if there's a shortage out there; Beyond Meat can potentially benefit," observes Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh. Even if there aren't shortages on a national scale, the timing of the closures could lead to a reduced hog herd this year as farmers adjust to the plant closings. That could hike prices for pork for an even longer period.

Also weighing in, Berenberg Capital Markets's Donald McLee calls the development the perform storm for BYND with the meat shortage falling right after the news of Beyond Meat's deal with Starbucks in China. He notes the international expansion for Beyond Meat is ahead of schedule.

Beyond Meat closed on Friday at $108.78 vs. the 52-week trading range of $45.00 to $239.71.