Beijing disinformation toned down in EU report

The European Union is accused of censoring part of a report about COVID-19 disinformation from China because it feared Beijing would retaliate by withholding medical supplies, according to the South China Morning Post.

A section of the report that originally highlighted the global disinformation campaign by China to deflect blame for the outbreak using overt and covert tactics was reportedly scratched out at the intervention of Chinese officials. The toned down version reads: "We see a continued and coordinated push by some actors, including Chinese sources, to deflect any blame."

It's the type of report that is likely to add to global tensions.

