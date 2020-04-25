Tata Steel says it needs more funding due to the scale and length of lockdown disruption.

Britain's largest steel producer is seeking hundreds of millions of pounds in government support amid slumping global orders due to the pandemic.

The request from Tata's U.K. arm is said to be under discussion with the Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The same type of pandemic pressures are being felt by U.S. steel manufacturers such as Nucor (NYSE:NUE), U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), and global miners BHP (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Vale (NYSE:VALE), AngloAmerican (OTCQX:AAUKF), Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)