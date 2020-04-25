The restaurant sector is expected to see a long period of various forms of social distancing, either mandated or through consumer choice, having a negative impact.

"Absent light-speed developments in effective therapeutics or proven vaccines, the experience in restaurant dining rooms is likely to be quite different," warns Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull.

O'Cull says restaurants are likely to limit diners (10, 50, 100?) as local authorities adjust recommendations based off COVID-19 case growth.

The general feeling is that when restaurants reopen some of the measures in place could be limited menus, limited seating, al fresco dining in outdoor spaces, panels and dividers, masked serving staff and customers waiting for tables in parking lots. There could also be long dinner periods stretching from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to offset reduced capacity and the possibility of temperature checks and silverware sealed in plastic. All those measures are seen as necessary due to the higher rate of contagiousness of COVID-19 in comparison to other flus and viruses.

For investors, the advice is to be patient. When will birthday parties be scheduled at Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) or corporate dinners at Ruth's Chris Steak House (NASDAQ:RUTH)? There's still a good case to be made for hot performers like Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) +47% in six weeks, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) +25% YTD and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) +40% in six weeks - all staying hot. Fast-food chains McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) are also seen as in better shape than the casual dining companies like Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) that rely heavily on sit-down meals. Looking further ahead, a long period of soft restaurant traffic could thin the herd as some independent restaurants and financially-weak chains go under.