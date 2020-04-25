New Carolin Gold (OTCPK:LADFF) announced a 7M Unit offering at a price of $0.05/Unit for gross proceeds of up to $0.35M.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and a one common share purchase warrant with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10/share for a period of 24 months from closing.

Proceeds of the offering will be used to continue drilling the Company's Ladner Gold Project in southwestern British Columbia and general working capital.