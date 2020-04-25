Chinese Bitcoin mining machine maker to go public

Ebang files for a $100M IPO.

The Zhejiang-based company recorded revenue of $109M last year.

Ebang says its Ebit E10 model launched in 2017 was the first commercially available mining machine to use 10 nm ASIC chips among major mining machine producers.

"We currently focus on developing our proprietary 5 nm ASIC chips and mining machines for non-Bitcoin cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin and Monero."

"We will continue to devote significant resources to new innovations applying blockchain technology."

The firm plans to list on either Nasdaq Global Market or the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EBON.

SEC Form F-1