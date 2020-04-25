Aluf Holdings and COLOTRAQ agree to unwinding acquisition

Apr. 25, 2020 3:41 PM ETAluf Holdings, Inc. (AHIX)AHIXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Aluf Holdings (OTCPK:AHIX) plans to unwind its acquisition of Interaqt Corporation, d/b/a COLOTRAQ, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • "The COVID-19 crisis has negatively impacted Aluf's ability to raise the necessary capital to fund the COLOTRAQ acquisition and, as a result, we have agreed mutually to unwind the transaction at this time." says Don Bennett, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aluf.
  • Dany Bouchedid, founder and CEO of COLOTRAQ, will also be resigning from his position as Aluf's CEO and the Board of Directors, as he needs to dedicate 100% of his time and energy on COLOTRAQ.
