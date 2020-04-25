Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is calling some workers back to its Fremont, Calif., vehicle assembly plant next week, before area stay-home orders are scheduled to expire, Bloomberg reports.

Supervisors told some staff in the factory's paint and stamping operations to report for work on April 29, according to the report.

The company clashed with Alameda County officials last month over whether its factory was an essential business but was not permitted to remain open.

The Fremont plant builds every vehicle currently in Tesla's lineup and last produced cars on March 23; Credit Suisse analysts estimate the shutdown has burned ~$300M/week of cash.