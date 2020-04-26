"Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) believes strongly that Boeing (NYSE:BA) has wrongfully terminated the (agreement,)" the Brazilian planemaker said in a statement, vowing to "pursue all remedies against Boeing for the damages incurred."

Boeing "manufactured false claims as a pretext to seek to avoid its commitments to close the transaction and pay Embraer the $4.2B purchase price. We believe Boeing has engaged in a systematic pattern of delay and repeated violations of the MTA, because of its unwillingness to complete the transaction in light of its own financial condition and 737 MAX and other business and reputational problems."

Boeing is also required to pay $100M if antitrust approvals for the deal aren't secured, according to a company filing, but a Boeing spokeswoman said the company doesn't believe that the termination fee applies in this case.

