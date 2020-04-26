A rift has opened up between the two largest EU nations and Silicon Valley over the best approach to trace coronavirus infections.

France and Germany, which have chosen short-range Bluetooth 'handshakes' (vs. location data) as the best approach, want to hold personal data on a central server. However, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), whose operating systems run 99% of smartphones, back a decentralized approach in which Bluetooth logs are stored on individual devices.

"The European states are being completely held hostage by Google and Apple," a senior French official told Reuters, saying it was time for Europe to stop caving in to pressure from the U.S.

Update: Germany has changed course, backing the decentralized approach and abandoning a home-grown alternative. "That is good for trust," Chancellery Minister Helge Braun told ARD public television.