Why has the stock market held up?

The S&P 500 is up 29% from its low a month ago and only 16% away from a record highs despite a pandemic-driven economic catastrophe that has cost more than 26M jobs. What's going on?

1) Big, steady secular-growth stocks across tech, healthcare and consumer staples are holding things together.

2) Large companies that make up the index tend to have reliable access to capital and can weather the storm more than small businesses. Example: Amazon's $1.2T market value now accounts for more than 40% of the entire value of the S&P 500 consumer-discretionary sector.

3) Analysts forecast a relatively mild earnings hit, predicting companies that make up the S&P 500 to experience only an 8.5% decline in earnings in 2020, with revenue falling a mere 0.1%.

4) Investors may also be pricing in somewhat of a speedy rebound, compared to the structural issues at play in 2008.

5) Technical factors suggest "short squeeze" dynamics, in which an upturn forced investors betting against those companies to close out their positions.

6) The gush of money into safe investments, both from private savers and the Fed, is pushing down longer-term interest rates.

7) Paradoxically, the record jobless claims can even be viewed as helpful to the market, as both sides of the aisle come together for gigantic stimulus measures.

Additional reasons? Is a downturn in store? Comment below.