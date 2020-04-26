Against a broad selloff that slammed the S&P 500, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) share price has jumped 30% , due to the company's online retail operations, massive distribution network and AWS cloud business.

"Given the expectations now embedded in Amazon’s share price, the key question is what can go wrong. The answer? Plenty," writes the WSJ's Dan Gallagher.

"As CEO Jeff Bezos made clear in his annual letter to shareholders last week, even Amazon was caught flat-footed by the scale of the pandemic. This has forced the company to take measures to curtail demand for nonessential goods. Meanwhile, Amazon has had to scramble to hire at least 175,000 new workers for fulfillment and delivery. That rush will raise costs and likely hurt the operating profits Amazon’s investors have come to value."

"Amazon's well-documented struggles to meet demand also have sent some business to competitors, many of whom have finally come up to speed with their own e-commerce offerings. Meanwhile, a huge and still-growing workforce of lower-wage retail and fulfillment employees also is putting Amazon under an unflattering spotlight over working conditions."