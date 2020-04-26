Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.78M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward.