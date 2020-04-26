F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.99 (-22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $564.04M (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FFIV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.