Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.37M (+15.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.