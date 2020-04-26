Two million chickens at several farms in Delaware and Maryland are set to be killed thanks to COVID-related shutdowns/slowdowns at poultry processing plants.

It brings to mind the government's tragic Great Depression policy of slaughtering cattle herds when so many couldn't put food on the table.

Feeding America says demand at food banks has doubled or tripled during the pandemic panic. "The U.S. likely has a surplus of food right now, says a Kroger official. "It’s just hard to recover and redistribute."

