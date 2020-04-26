Packaging Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2020 5:35 PM ETPackaging Corporation of America (PKG)PKGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Packaging (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-38.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.67B (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PKG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.