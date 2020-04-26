Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, KDP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.