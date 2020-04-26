Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-70.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.03B (-14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AVT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.