Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.88B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UHS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.