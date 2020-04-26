Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.11 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.47B (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.