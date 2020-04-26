Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $713.23M (-6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LECO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.