Harmonic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2020 5:35 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)HLITBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.02M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.