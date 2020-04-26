Celanese Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2020 5:35 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)CEBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.22 (-15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (-8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.