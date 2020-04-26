PPG Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2020 5:35 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)PPGBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.42B (-5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.