National Oilwell Varco Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 26, 2020 5:35 PM ETNOV Inc. (NOV)NOVBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NOV has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward.