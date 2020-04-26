Ford (NYSE:F) says it will recall a small number of workers tomorrow to begin preparing factories for reopening, even as the United Auto Workers union expresses concern about safety amid the coronavirus.

The callbacks have a "volunteer" status, according to the Detroit Free Press, which means workers are paid if they choose to work but they are not required to work.

It is not clear which sites are calling back workers, but all Ford plants, including all Detroit Three assembly lines, have been shut down since late March to protect workers from exposure to COVID-19.