After failing to obtain U.S. emergency aid, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are securing some help from a debt holiday initiative by Germany's export credit agency, Bloomberg reports.

Norwegian says the 12-month debt holiday - which applies to debt used to finance ships - will provide ~$386M in additional liquidity through April 2021, and Royal Caribbean says it will add $250M through debt holiday agreements.

The companies were left out of the Trump administration's coronavirus rescue package because they are not incorporated in the U.S. in order to avoid U.S. income taxes and minimum wage requirements.