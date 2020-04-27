Further boosting monetary stimulus, the BOJ said it will "purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds," echoing similar language used by the U.S. Federal Reserve last month.

The step is largely symbolic, however, as the BOJ had been purchasing few JGBs recently and could easily expand its purchases without lifting the previous ¥80T upper limit.

The central bank will also triple its holdings of corporate debt to ¥20T ($186B) - easing fundraising for companies hit by the coronavirus - and forecast a sharp contraction in GDP this fiscal year.

ETFs: EWJ, DXJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JOF, JPNL, OTC:JYN, HEWJ, DXJS, JEQ, SCJ, EZJ, JPXN, EWV, JPN, YCL, BBJP, JPMV, DJPY, UJPY, FJP, FLJP, GSJY, HJPX, JAMF, DEWJ, EWJV, HFXJ, EWJE, FLJH, ZJPN, OTC:IHREF