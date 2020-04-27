Last week, Morgan Stanley analysts found that public companies had received $243.4M from the original Paycheck Protection Program, but that figure has now ballooned as additional firms file disclosures.

More than 200 public companies applied for at least $854.7M, including $76M for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), which applied via 117 separate loans - the most by a single company - as well as $34M for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Other companies that filed for at least $10M loans include FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL), Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS), IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT), Luby's (NYSE:LUB), Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP), MiMedx (OTC:MDXG), CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI), Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG).

Another $310B in fresh funding has been approved for the PPP program, and demand is expected to be high when it reopens today.