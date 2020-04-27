China commerce regulator pays a visit to Luckin Coffee
Apr. 27, 2020 4:22 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- More than a dozen officers from State Administration for Market Regulation descended on Luckin Coffee's (NASDAQ:LK) headquarters in Xiamen on Sunday, marking the most significant action so far by Chinese authorities against the upstart coffee chain.
- Since Luckin is listed in the U.S., China's securities regulator has limited supervisory authority compared to the SAMR, which has power over business licenses and antitrust reviews.
- Luckin's American depositary shares have been suspended from trading since April 7 after revealing that much of its 2019 sales were fabricated.