China commerce regulator pays a visit to Luckin Coffee

Apr. 27, 2020 4:22 AM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. (LK)LKBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • More than a dozen officers from State Administration for Market Regulation descended on Luckin Coffee's (NASDAQ:LK) headquarters in Xiamen on Sunday, marking the most significant action so far by Chinese authorities against the upstart coffee chain.
  • Since Luckin is listed in the U.S., China's securities regulator has limited supervisory authority compared to the SAMR, which has power over business licenses and antitrust reviews.
  • Luckin's American depositary shares have been suspended from trading since April 7 after revealing that much of its 2019 sales were fabricated.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.