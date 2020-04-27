Boeing (NYSE:BA) is set to hold its annual meeting, report Q1 results and face the application deadline for a multi-billion dollar aid package from the federal government.

Reports suggest the company will focus on building two financial bridges to the future: Cutting near-term losses brought on by the coronavirus (don't forget the 737 MAX crisis) and a longer-term plan to deal with fewer orders for commercial jets.

New targets for plane production could see as much as 10% of the company's 160,000 employees cut from the payroll, while CEO Dave Calhoun has previously indicated Boeing may pass on government loans if it requires the U.S. Treasury to take a stake in the company.